Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Trading Up 1.4%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EUTLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.38) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.29) to €11.70 ($12.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

