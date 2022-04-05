European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on April 29th

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EAT opened at GBX 116.43 ($1.53) on Tuesday. European Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.53. The company has a market capitalization of £419.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.22.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($16,000.00).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

