Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.67

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.30. Euronav shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 48,259 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

