Ethereum Gold Project Trading 87.3% Lower This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 86.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $206,626.68 and $69.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 87.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.