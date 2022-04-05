ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ESSA stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

