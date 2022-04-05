ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

GWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

