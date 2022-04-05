ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESE opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

