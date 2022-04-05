Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

GAU stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$148.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.