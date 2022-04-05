Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BiomX Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BiomX in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BiomX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
