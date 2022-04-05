Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $46,915,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

