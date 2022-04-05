Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPOKY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EPOKY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.71. 71,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

