Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of ENVA opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. Enova International has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

