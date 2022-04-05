ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 207,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 596,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM), Automation, and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States.

