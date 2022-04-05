Energean (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,273.00

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,273 ($16.70) and last traded at GBX 1,248 ($16.37), with a volume of 13242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,241 ($16.28).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,410 ($18.49) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.95) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 930.15.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.54), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,229,166.32).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

