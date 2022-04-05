Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,003.53.

EDV opened at C$31.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$25.50 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.26.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

