Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.81.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

