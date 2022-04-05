Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Down 0.6%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 43,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 85,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

In other Emerald news, Director David Saul Levin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $73,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 507,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

