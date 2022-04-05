Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

