Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $765.00

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.09), with a volume of 54004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £355.17 million and a PE ratio of 44.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.75.
Elixirr International Company Profile (LON:ELIX)
