Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $765.00

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.09), with a volume of 54004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £355.17 million and a PE ratio of 44.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.75.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Company Profile (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.