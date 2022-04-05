Elise Baskel Sells 9,508 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 19,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

