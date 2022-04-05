Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 858,262 shares of company stock valued at $237,578,874. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $280.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

