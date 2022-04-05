Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $121.39 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $121.39 million and approximately $160,229.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,753,363 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.