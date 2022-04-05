Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMITF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.
About Elbit Imaging (Get Rating)
