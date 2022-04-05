Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Tops $5.00 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $6,733.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00270545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,459,912 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

