Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EGTYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,333. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

