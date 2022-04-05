Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 367,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,896. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

