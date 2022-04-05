Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 367,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,896. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.01.
In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.