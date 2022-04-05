Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

CEV opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

