Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $65.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $4,840,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $100,542,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 179.82, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

