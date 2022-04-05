Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $444.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.13 and a 200-day moving average of $374.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

