Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

