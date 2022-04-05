Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

