Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 69,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.19.

Shares of ESS opened at $349.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.43 and a 200 day moving average of $336.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.67 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

