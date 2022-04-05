Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,691,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 209,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.