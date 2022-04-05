Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Atkore by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

