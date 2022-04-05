Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.