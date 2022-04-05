Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $484.70 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $485.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

