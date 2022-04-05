Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 848,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,645. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.