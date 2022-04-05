Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herc by 193.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

