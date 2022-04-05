Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

