Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

