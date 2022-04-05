Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $391,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.