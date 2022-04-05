Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,165 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

