Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 13,327 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

