Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 17,061 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $4,323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $27,585,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

BC stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

