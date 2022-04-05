Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 730,196 shares of company stock valued at $65,202,383 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

