Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.