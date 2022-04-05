Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DCT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.