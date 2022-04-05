Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DCT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 29,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,825. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

