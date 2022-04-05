DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after buying an additional 251,113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $134.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

