Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Receives GBX 519.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

Several research firms have commented on DS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

