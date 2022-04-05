Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.58.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.00 on Monday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

