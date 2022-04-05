Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.58.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.00 on Monday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.